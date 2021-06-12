Dharmendra Pradhan & Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurate the 200 oxygenated bed COVID Hospital at Bina in Sagar district













Foundation stone for Oxygen Bottling and refilling plant laid which will cater to the oxygen requirement of surrounding district hospitals

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gasand Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today inaugurated the temporary COVID Hospital at Bina in Sagar district of the state. The 200 Oxygenated bed jumbo Covid-19 care facility has come up near BPCL's Bina refinery, for which Oxygen is provided by Bharat Oman Refineries Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).



A Vaccination centre was also inaugurated on this occasionwhich is being set up by BORL for providing vaccination to all frontline workers and their families without any cost. BORL has taken initiative of providing vaccination to all contract workers working in the refinery and front line workers.

Both the dignitaries also laid foundation stone for Oxygen Bottling and refilling plant. The plant will have capacity to bottle about 25 T/Day of oxygen (2000 oxygen cylinders/day) and will cater to the oxygen requirement of surrounding district hospitals.

Ministers in the state of MP Shri Gopal Bhargav, Shri Bhuppendra Singh, Shri Govind Singh Rajput, Dr Arvind Singh Bhadoria, MP from Sagar Shri Rajbahadur Singh, Bina MLA Shri Mahesh Rai were among those present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion,Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that Bina refinery will support the hospital by diverting 10 ton per day of gaseous oxygen of 90% purity and supplying 4 lakh litres of drinking water per day. Lauding the BPCL's efforts, he said that Bina refinery is committed to strengthen the overall preparedness of the hospital for combating Covid-19 effectively.

Congratulating the Chief Minister and his team for the Covid management model of the state in controlling the pandemic, Shri Pradhan said that in 50 districts of MP the positivity rate has fallen below 1%..Calling the Covid-19 pandemic as once in a century crisis, he said that the Government of India is taking relentless efforts to fight against the second surge of COVID 19 and save lives under the leadership of hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.He said that Vaccination is the best option to protect from the Covid, and also prevent its third wave in the country. The Free Vaccine for All campaign will be launched from 21st June. He said that there will ne shortage of vaccines in the country soon.