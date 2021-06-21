COVID: MP to start 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' on International Yoga Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 20 announced that the state would start a 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan', on the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day, on June 21. He also informed that the state government make an effort to vaccinate over 10 lakh people at its centres tomorrow. He requested people to come forward and participate in the drive. "We have decided to start a vaccination mahaabhiyan tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. 7,000 centres have been set up, an effort will be made to vaccinate over 10 lakh people at these centres tomorrow itself. I request all residents to come forward and participate in the drive," said CM Shivraj Singh

—ANI

