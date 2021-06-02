Drive-in COVID-19 vaccination facility launched in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To give a boost to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme, the administration in Indore on Tuesday launched a drive-in vaccination facility for people above 45 years of age.

The people above 45 years can get the jabs at these facilities by sitting in their cars or on two-wheelers. The facility of on-the-spot registration is also made available at these spots.



The drive-in vaccination centres are being run by the Municipal Corporation and the Health Department.

"The only shield for this pandemic is the vaccine. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has also urged every individual to get vaccinated for the safety of their family. In Indore, we have opened six drive-in vaccination centres. Also, per day nearly 10,000 people are tested here, which is highest in the state," said Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that this drive-in vaccination facility is has been started in every Vidhan Sabha and everyone can avail of this facility.

"COVID-19 testing will also be done at the centres opened in different wards at cheaper rates. The RTPCR test is done for Rs 600, Covid-19 profile test for Rs 1300, CBC CRP blood test for Rs 300 as well as all other blood type tests at cheaper rates," he said.

Pratibha Pal, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner said that six drive-in vaccination centres have been opened and they will operate from 9 am to 5 pm.

"The drive-in vaccination centre has been started in every Vidhan Sabha for convince of the people. These six vaccination centres will operate six days a week from 9 am to 5 pm. People above 60-65, who are not able to walk can also get vaccinated by sitting in their cars in 2 to 3 minutes," said Pratibha Pal.

She further said that there are two different lines for 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers. The people who are coming from the car can take the vaccine and can sit for 30 minutes in their car and two-wheelers people can rest in the shed here.

"Apart from this, the COVID-19 test is also being started in 85 wards of the city. Here private labs will do all the blood-related tests at low rates and for this schools will be used," informed Pratibha Pal.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday registered 1078 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths, and 4120 recoveries in the last 24 hours. There are 20,303 active cases in the state. (ANI)