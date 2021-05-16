'Corona curfew' extended in Bhopal till May 24

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the 'Corona curfew' in Bhopal till May 24. This is one of the precautionary measures taken by the state government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. Earlier, the curfew in Bhopal was in force till May 17.

Corona curfew has been extended till May 24, 6 a.m. in Bhopal district to protect the citizens from the surge in Covid-19 infections and keeping in view the general health in public interest.

According to official information, District Magistrate Avinash Lavania has issued the order using the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. As per the order, the corona curfew has been extended within the Bhopal Municipal Corporation area and Berasia municipality area.

—IANS