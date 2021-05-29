CBI raids in MP capital unearth crores

Bhopal: Approximately Rs 3 crore, a currency-counting machine, documents pertaining to financial dealings, other crucial papers and assets were appropriated on Saturday during Central Bureau of Investigation searches on the premises of four Food Corporation of India officials posted in the Madhya Pradesh capital and arrested on Friday while accepting an inducement of Rs 1 lakh; sources at the federal inquiry agency said.

Harish Hinoniya, Arun Shrivastav, Mohan Parte and Kishor Meena were taking the bribe from individuals associated with a security agency. Until afternoon, the CBI action also unearthed 387 g gold and 670 g silver ornaments. The seized documents contain the names of numerous individuals, dates and amounts. A diary having similar details was also found. The raids followed a complaint that the Divisional Office's Manager (Accounts) was demanding Rs 1.5 lakh for clearing dues.

—UNI