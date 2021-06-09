BJP's Faggan Kulaste dismisses speculations over leadership change in MP, says Shivraj Chouhan will continue as CM

New Delhi: Dismissing speculations over a change in leadership in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister and BJP leader Faggan Singh Kulaste on Tuesday said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will continue to be the chief minister.

"People have been discussing the change in politics of Madhya Pradesh. But I do not understand where are these rumours coming from because there is no situation for change of leadership in Madhya Pradesh, which is why Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister, is the chief minister and will remain the chief minister in the future," Kulaste, who is Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel, told ANI.



"A person works hard day and night, naturally there are some shortcomings, but Shivraj ji is not behind in hard work. Everyone knows this and the whole party also respects this. We are all with Shivraj ji," said the minister.

Responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi, Kulaste, Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh's Mandla constituency, said, "I think it has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi to do politics on everything. It has become the nature of Rahul Gandhi to blame the government. He keeps on critcising the government, but what is his or his party's contribution towards saving people's lives in the pandemic?"

"It is true that a large number of people were affected by the virus, but the government has been taking firm steps in tackling the situation," he said.

His remarks came after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter hours following PM Modi's speech, to criticise the Centre, asking if vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the Centre will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that the government has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments.

The Union Minister further said that the Ministry of Steel has a huge contribution in meeting the shortcoming of medical oxygen across the country during the second wave of COVID-19.

"In today's date, till last week about several lakh metric tonnes of oxygen was supplied from the steel sector all over the country, in all the states in the whole country and was transported through railways, air and ship. The Ministry of Steel has a huge contribution in meeting this shortcoming of oxygen across the country," he said. (ANI)