Bagh Print from Madhya Pradesh makes it to Vogue Italia

Dhar (MP): World famous Bagh print of Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh has appeared in the digital edition of Vogue Italia, giving it a new identity in the world of designing. The pictures of Sita, a tribal woman, wearing a sari in of the Bagh print are in the news in the fashion world these days.

This tradition of print on clothes started from a village called Bagh in Dhar district and now is known as the Bagh print. Bagh print saris, salwar-suits, bed sheets have become quite popular. Fully natural and botanical colours are used to engrave various designs on Bagh print. This print originally used floral and geometric patterns, keeping the original technique intact. Many of these prints are now being used on bed sheets, table covers, saris, and cushion covers.

Different self-help groups are associated with the livelihood mission in Dhar district. The central government has selected Bagh print of Dhar under the one-district one product scheme (ODOP). When the girls came out wearing the saris of Bagh print prepared by the self-help group of Dhar district, the group's photo of Sita Didi, a local tribal woman, appeared in the digital edition of Vogue Italia. Since then, it has acquired a new identity.

Vogue Italia is the Italian edition of Vogue magazine, which provides a platform for up-and-coming designers.

At the moment, 58 members of the eight self-help groups are associated with the livelihood mission in Bagh and Kukshi blocks of Dhar district with the work of Bagh print. This Print is being promoted by creating a company. The company is provided technical support by the Aparajita self-service organisation. The families of the group members are the shareholders of the company. A Bagh print hub is also proposed in the Bagh development block by connecting the artists together in the cluster activity.

According to local experts, Bagh print is also being recognised not only in India but across the world. For this, outlets are also being opened in many places. The participation of self-help groups is being increased in the Saras Mela, the Handicrafts Fair.

Plans are also afoot to connect the groups with the local market and other cities of the country for promotion.

—IANS