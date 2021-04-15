Did Vijayan violate Covid protocols?

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Viijayan, who turned Covid negative on Wednesday and was discharged from the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, may have violated Covid protocols.

It was on April 8, two days after voting in the Assembly polls, that Vijayan revealed he had tested positive.

According to the rules, anyone who has turned Covid positive should be tested after 10 days and then discharged.

Moreover, his wife, who was with him and had turned Covid positive too, was also discharged and went home with him, which is also seen as a violation of the Covid protocols.

Adding to the confusion, the Kozhikode Medical College Principal said no violation has taken place as Vijayan had turned Covid positive on April 4.

But on that day, the last day of campaigning, Vijayan was seen taking part in road shows in his Dharmadom assembly constituency and on election day on April 6, came to cast his vote and interacted with the media.

The Principal then sought to clarify that Vijayan's symptoms started on April 4, and it was only on April 8 that he was tested and found positive, adding that thus, the 10- day waiting period was completed on Wednesday. As the test came out negative, he was sent home with the instruction that he should be in quarantine at his home for a week.

Last year, Vijayan had come down heavily on a Congress leader from Idukki who turned Covid positive and admonished him for not following Covid protocols.

--IANS