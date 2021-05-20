Uninterrupted delivery of Medical Essentials continues from Trivandrum Airport

New Delhi (The Hawk): Trivandrum Airport and its frontline corona warriors have been playing an active role to combat Covid-19 by facilitating the seamless delivery of medical essentials.



A total 313 boxes (9.76 MT) of COVID-19 vaccines have been transported through various airlines till 19th May 2021 through the Trivandrum Airport. To overcome the oxygen crisis, a total of 300 oxygen concentrators, 180 oxygen cylinders were transported by Indian Air Force aircraft like C17, AN 32 till 19th May 2021 in Kerala via Trivandrum.

Apart from this, Trivandrum Airport is also following all the COVID19 related guidelines and protocols as per the instructions of Central and State Governments to ensure a safe journey for passengers. The airport staff makes continuous requests to all the passengers, stakeholders, visitors, employees etc. to always follow COVID appropriate behaviour and maintain staggered timing to minimise crowding. To create awareness regarding COVID appropriate behaviour, ensuring safety of passengers, the airport is also displaying instructions through several electronic and permanent displays at the terminal.

All airports are trying and joining every battle they can. Trivandrum Airport has also organised COVID-19 vaccination camp for employees of AAI and other stakeholders in collaboration and support from state government, taking all safety measures into consideration.