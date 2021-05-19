Shailaja Shuns Sabotage

New Delhi (The Hawk): 6-time-MLA-at-a-stretch (hitherto, very senior) since 1996 from Kuthuparamba, Kannaur district, Kerala, Kannaur Kunthan Shailaja has simply shunned sabotage, donning saboteur, swashbuckle Kerala Chief Minister Pinari Vijayan for keeping her out of State Ministry even though she has all the right to be the senior most minister in his government because of his more than 30 years' legislator experience which is not so even with the CM himself; in fact, Shailaja could easily vie for CMship being senior to Vijayan. But no! She does not ascribe to showing herself as "more powerful than the party (CPI-M in her case), Chief Minister. If she wants even now, she could easily succeed in raising a banner of revolt against Vijayan via her supporters --- spread all throughout the state of Kerala because of her 100% proven work-performance as minister, MLA in the state --- and force him to relinquish his chief ministerial office. Buit no. Shailaja prefers to remain within the confines of discipline of the party and "rules" of Vijayan. He has all the freedom to choose his ministers even though as health minister in his last cabinet, Shailaja's performance was exceedingly excellent as she reached at all diligently alleviating them with anti COVID-19 steps, immensely effective with them and in the whole state. Even now, at the time of writing, the state of Kerala is comparatively freer from current pandemic that is causing havoc in the rest of the country. Thanks to her, Kerala now is almost free from the pandemic...Yet, she has been kept out of the current ministry. She is indifferent to it as the CM knows best whom to include as ministers and whom to not include in the ministry. Shailaja's work amid the people affected with infection however carries on unabatedly.

A rarest of rare precedent in today's cut throat power craze, revolt, vituperative attacks, abuses, anti party activities, allegations (mostly unfounded). etc in many northern states including Maharashtra, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana etc. Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh of course are still away from it all although there are strong indication of banner of revolt against their CMs any time now, thanks to the ruling clique in the Centre.

Shailaja through her diligence of patience, discipline, intelligence, equanimity, rationale is evincing she is "just another party member" and "nothing bigger than that". By the way, Vijayan has chosen to keep her out of ministry because he has given preference to the young MLAs who would be able to stretch themselves more than necessary. In case of Shailaja, apparently according to him, there is a slight hindrance because of her age. There are some more like her. But none like her status of being 6-time-in-row MLA since 1996.