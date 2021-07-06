Security guard found dead in Kochi naval base

Kochi: A young naval official on night duty was found dead with bullet injuries on Tuesday morning at the Kochi Naval base, said the police.





The body of Thushar Athri, 19, was discovered in a sitting position when his colleague first saw him. The colleague was also on night duty along with the victim. Police believe the bullet injury is from an AK 47 rifle.





Athri hailed from Uttar Pradesh.





Both the Navy and the police have begun their probe and the preliminary findings apparently point at suicide.





--IANS



