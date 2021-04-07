Win or lose, I will work for Palakkad: Sreedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: In what was a totally different almost one month experience, far away from all engineering activities, 88-year-old 'Metroman' E. Sreedharan, who faced a stiff poll battle at the Palakkad Assembly constituency, on Wednesday said for the rest of his life, he will work in the constituency.



"Win or lose, I am now going to be stayput in Palakkad. Even though I had left this town a long time back, from now on, I will be here. I will open an office also as my work will be for this constituency," said Sreedharan.

Metroman was pitted against young two-time Congress legislator Shafi Parambil, who is also the president of the Youth Congress and C.P. Pramod of the CPI-M.

Incidentally in the 2016 polls, the then BJP candidate finished second and pushed out the CPI-M to the third place.

"We are confident that we have done well and I was very clear in our strategy that we will not speak anything against our opponents and instead speak on what our plan is for the constituency. Even though I had left this constituency long back, people here knew about me and that has helped me," added Sreedharan.

Meanwhile Palakkad district Congress committee president and also the Palakkad Lok Sabha member V.K. Sreekandan played down the confidence of Sreedharan and said no doubt he is a renowned engineer.

"We also heard that he is going to open an office here. It's good because Indian Railways have announced various projects in Palakkad and his services would be good for that, while the Palakkad legislator's office here would be that of Shafi Parambil," said Sreekandan.

