Andhra govt to begin construction work of over 15 lakh houses under 'Navaratnalu—Pedalandariki illu' scheme

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh government will begin construction work of 15.60 lakh houses under phase 1 of 'Navaratnalu--Pedalandariki illu' scheme from Thursday.

The Government's ambitious project 'Navaratnalu--Pedalandariki illu' scheme was announced in December 2020, while the Chief Minister distributed house sites in the names of nearly 28,30,227 women beneficiaries.



While construction of around 28.30 lakh houses to be built along with 17,000 Jagananna Colonies, another 2.62 lakh are set to be constructed in Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) flats at a total cost of Rs. 50,940 crores.

The Government aims to complete the construction of Phase 1 work by June 2022. The rest of the construction of another 12.70 lakh houses at a cost of Rs. 22,860 crore will be taken over under Phase 2, a statement issued by CMO informed.

The government is spending Rs 32,909 crore on new housing projects and Rs 4,128 crore on drinking water facilities, Rs 22,587 crore on roads and drainage, Rs 4,986 crore on power supply, Rs 627 crore on the internet, and Rs 567 crore on other facilities.

Chief Minister, during the review meetings, had emphasised not just the beautification of Jagananna Colonies, but to build a house with all the basic amenities in place.

The mapping and registration required for the construction of houses have already been completed. Geo-tagging works are in the final stages. Water projects required for housing were undertaken in 8,798 layouts, of which work was completed on 2,284 layouts.

Chief Minister had earlier stressed the need to build a model house that should be constructed at every layout. While distributing the house pattas, the Chief Minister has also given options to construct these houses. (ANI)