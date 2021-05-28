Conditions likely to become favourable for onset of Southwest Monsoon in Kerala on May 31 : Met

Hyderabad: Conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around May 31, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a bulletin here, it said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds speed ranging 30- 40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during the next five days.

Thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 30,31 & June 1 and in Rayalaseema on May 31 and June 1.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next five days, the bulletin said.

The maximum temperatures are likely to be 2-4 degree Celsius more as compared to the normal temperatures at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days.

Rain occurred at isolated places in Telangana and dry weather prevailed over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius and 43 degree Celsius was reported in Nalgonda of Telangana and Visakhapatnam Airport of Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The maximum temperature of 38 degree Celsius was recorded in Hyderabad yesterday.

