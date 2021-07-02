Man held for harassing group of women tourists in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Police arrested a 27-year-old man from Varkala on charges of harassing a group of woman tourists including foreign nationals on Thursday.





The incident took place on Thiruvambadi Beach Road on Wednesday evening when the motorcycle-borne accused allegedly harrassed the women including foreign nationals. One of the women managed to click the photo of the man, which helped the police to quickly nab the accused. Among the women, one is a UK citizen, another is a French citizen while one is a Mumbai resident.





The police identified the accused as Mahesh, a resident of Edava near Varkala.





"Riding on a two-wheeler, the accused verbally abused the women using words with sexual connotations on Wednesday evening. He was arrested based on the complaint," G Gopakumar, Varkala Circle Inspector told ANI.





"Another complaint of making lewd gestures towards one of the foreign tourists on June 28 is being investigated upon," Gopakumar said.





According to Police, on June 28, the UK citizen in the group was shown lewd gestures by a man on Varkala beach. Varkala Police is searching for the suspect. (ANI)



