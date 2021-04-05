LDF, UDF engaged in a friendly match: Nirmala Sitharaman

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the LDF and UDF are engaged in a friendly match in the Assembly polls and the Congress has become a 'B' team of the LDF.

While talking to the media at the BJP election committee office on Sunday, she claimed that people will vote for the National Democratic Alliance in Kerala.

The Union Finance Minister said that both the LDF and UDF were competing with each other in corruption and favouritism and they are even ready to create violence or do any unlawful activities for an electoral win. The minister said that the Union government has not shown any discrimination on Kerala even though there is not a single MP of the party in the Loksabha from the state.

She said that the schemes sponsored by the Centre should be implemented in the state on the same name as they are presented in the Parliament and if the name is changed, the state will not be eligible for funds.

Talking about corruption, Sitharaman said, "If it is gold smuggling in Kerala, it is coal smuggling in West Bengal. The state government started Judicial and Crime Branch investigations against the Enforcement Directorate to sabotage the gold and dollar smuggling cases. The Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and the CPM is trying to confuse the people of the state."

Sitharaman said that there are solid evidences in the gold smuggling case and the central agencies will conduct the investigation as per the law of the land. The Union Minister added that the state government has not given any proper information regarding the queries raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The Union Minister appealed to the people of Kerala to vote for the BJP and NDA candidates in the April 6 Assembly elections.

--IANS