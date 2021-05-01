Strict security arrangements made at counting centres in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Strict security arrangements have been made at the counting centres for the counting of votes for Kerala assembly elections on Sunday, Kerala State DGP Lokanath Behera said on Friday.

He said that strict security have been put in place in the state in general and at the counting centers in particular for the counting of votes.

On counting day, 30,281 policemen, including 3,332 central armed police personnel, will be on duty. This includes 207 DySPs, 611 inspectors and 2,003 sub-inspectors (SIs) or Additional sub-inspectors (ASIs). As many as 49 companies of central police forces have been deployed at 140 counting centers.

"There will be tight security at the counting centers until the counting is over. Particular attention will be paid to areas where there has been political and communal conflict in the past. District police chiefs were instructed to make precautionary arrests if necessary. It has also been suggested that there should be no crowds in front of the counting center as victory celebrations are banned," he said.

The DGP said the district police chiefs has been asked to strictly abide by the instructions issued by the Central Election Commission to comply with security norms.

"It is the responsibility of the respective police stations to deploy patrolling teams to maintain law and order. Station house officers, Deputy SPs and assistant commissioners from all districts will be deployed on Sunday and Monday to maintain law and order. Vehicle inspections on the streets will begin on Saturday evening. Special inspections have also been ordered at state borders these days," he added.

Kerala Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 6. (ANI)