Kerala film personalities vying for key posts

Thiruvananthapuram: A scramble has begun among the film personalities for key posts in organisations like the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).





The main rush is for the top post in these two state-run film based organisations and the appointments will be done by none other than Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself.





Among the two, the more popular one is the Academy, which is the agency conducting the prestigious International Film Festival of Kerala, and hence the biggest rush is for the chairman's post.





Those who have thrown in their hat include director, producer and actor Renjith, directors -- Sibi Malayalil, B. Unnikrishnan, and actor Madhupal.





Producer Siyad Kokker and director K. Madhu are eyeing for the post of the chairman of the KSFDC.





During the previous term, the Pinarayi Vijayan government (2016-21) popular film director Kamal was the chairman of the Academy, and director Lenin was chairman of the KSFDC. After Lenin's demise, Shaji N.Karun was made the KSFDC chairman.





Sources said this rush is always witnessed when a new government assumes office and this time too things are no different.





Saji Cherian, the Minister for Cinema and Culture in the present state government, dropped the hint that 'none need to have a doubt that those who get the post will be a fellow traveller of the ruling Left'.





It remains to be seen if Renjith will get the nod, as after first agreeing to contest from an Assembly seat in his home town-Kozhikode, he backed out at the last moment.





Incidentally, that seat however was won by the ruling Left candidate with ease.





The announcement for the posts is expected to be made soon.





