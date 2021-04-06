Kerala polls: 30.01 per cent voter turnout till 11.30 am

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala has registered a voter turnout of 30.01 per cent till 11:30 am on Tuesday in the single phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The Palakkad district has witnessed the highest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 35 per cent till 11.30 am, while the Kollam district witnessed the lowest voter turnout of 28.37 per cent.

Nemom constituency recorded a turnout of 31.17 per cent, Thrissur 31.22 per cent and Palakkad Assembly constituency recorded 34 per cent till 11.30 am.

Voting to choose members of the 140-seat Kerala Legislative Assembly began on Tuesday. Thermal scanners and sanitisers were in place outside the polling stations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote in Pinarayi of Kannur. Vijayan said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will get a historic win in the state Assembly polls as the allegations levelled against his party were already dismissed in the civic election.

The leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala cast his vote in Alappuzha's Harippad. He claimed that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will have a "historic victory" in the polls, stating that the Ayyappa devotees will not forgive Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for "trampling on their beliefs".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Palakkad Assembly constituency, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan cast his vote at a polling booth in Ponnani. Sreedharan said his party will put an impressive show in the elections adding that he will win from Palakkad with a big margin.

A total of 2.74 crore voters will decide the fate of 957 candidates in the fray. Voting will end at 6 pm.

According to the EC, the total electorate in the state includes 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgenders. These include 87,318 expatriate men, 6,086 women and 11 transgender people.

Kerala votes in a single phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 2. (ANI)