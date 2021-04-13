Kerala Minister KT Jaleel resigns from Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel on Tuesday resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet, days after the state Lokayukta held that he had ''abused'' his position as a public servant.

Jaleel has sent his resignation to the Chief Minister and it has been forwarded to the Governor.

The development was also confirmed by Jaleel in a Facebook post.

His resignation comes in the backdrop of the Lokayukta finding him guilty of "allegations of abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism and violation of Oath of Office" and has ordered that "he should not continue to hold the post held by him as a Member of the Council of Ministers.

The findings by the Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lokayukta Harul Ul Rashid are based on a complaint against the Minister, which accused him of misusing his office to appoint his relative KT Adeeb as general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation Limited.

Although, Jaleel had moved to High Court against it. (ANI)