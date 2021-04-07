Kerala: IUML worker killed, CPI-M activist in custody

Thiruvananthapuram: A Muslim League worker died in violence that broke out after the conclusion of polling at Kuthuparamba in Kerala's Kannur district.



As soon as the voting ended in Kerala on Tuesday night, violence broke out at Kannur -- the strongest bastion of the CPI-M -- between the Left workers and members of the Indian Union Muslim League that led to the death of an IUML worker, while his brother is being treated at a hospital in Kozhikode.

The incident occurred at Kuthuparampu in Kannur district. There were reports of friction existing before the polling day and on Tuesday it increased after the voting time got over.

According to the reports, a group of people reached the house of Manzoor and his brother Moshin. Crude bomb was thrown which injured the brothers. One of the attackers was caught and was handed over to the police.

The brothers were taken to a nearby hospital and from there to Kozhikode Medical College where Manzoor died soon after midnight.

"The CPI-M has to give an answer on why this crime was undertaken. Moshin has injuries and is under treatment," said a close associate of the brothers.

On account of the killing, the Congress-led UDF has called for a day-long shutdown at Kuthuparampu.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against 14 people. One of the attackers who was caught by the people is a CPI-M member, according to the IUML workers.

While the top leaders of the IUMLreached the hospital, where the body of Manzoor was kept, the CPI-M top brass is yet to react.

The Kuthuparampu Assembly constituency witnessed a spirited poll battle between the CPI-M led Left candidate -- K.P.Mohanan of the Loktantrik Janata Dal and the IUML candidate P. Abdulla, while the BJP has fielded C. Sadanandan.

A huge police force has now been deployed in the area.

—IANS