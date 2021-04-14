Four held in drug peddling case in Kerala's Kochi

Kochi: Four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in drug peddling in Kerala's Kochi on Tuesday.

A huge amount of MDMA (Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine) and other psychotropic substances have been recovered from the arrested person during a raid in a hotel in Kochi yesterday.According to the information shared by Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi: "A joint Anti-Narcotics search operation was initiated by Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi along with the Kerala State Excise Department in five star hotels in the Kochi city. This led to the recovery of MDMA and other psychotropic substances."

The arrested persons have been sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)