Kerala: Cong to probe how its posters landed in scrap shop

Kerala: Cong to probe how its posters landed in scrap shop

 The Hawk |  9 April 2021 9:58 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram: In a case of serious callousness by a section of the Congress workers here, the party has decided to conduct a probe on how unused election posters landed in a scrap shop.

This incident occurred at the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency in the heart of the state capital city where the state Congress headquarters is located.

On Thursday, about 50 kilograms of unused posters of Congress candidate Veena Nair were located at the scrap dealer's shop. On hearing about this, some Congress workers reached and shouted slogans.

Soon after, Veena Nair complained to the State party president Mullapally Ramachandran and to Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

"Both these leaders have promised me that strict action would be taken against the wrong doers. I do not know how this has happened as I was busy with my election campaign," said Veena Nair to the media on Friday.

--IANS

