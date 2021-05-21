First session of 15th Kerala assembly to begin on May 24

Thiruvananthapuram: The first session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will be held here on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the cabinet meeting held here has decided to recommend the Governor to convene the Assembly session on May 24 and 25th. The Cabinet also recommended the governor to appoint Kunnamangalam MLA P T A Rahim as the pro-tem speaker, he told reporters here. Vijayan said Advocate K Gopalakrishna Kurup will be the new Advocate General of the state. The Cabinet also appointed Advocate T A Shaji as the Director General of Prosecutions. V K Ramachandran will be Vice Chairperson, Kerala State Planning Board. Vijayan said CPI(M) state committee member K K Ragesh will be his private secretary. Ragesh, hailing from Kannur district, is a former member of the Rajya Sabha.

—PTI