EC should get ready fool proof voters list in Kerala: Cong

 The Hawk |  7 April 2021 8:00 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram: With the assembly polls now over in Kerala and the Congress-led UDF sensing a victory, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday asked the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that they start the process to prepare a fool proof voters list.

"Once the results come out on May 2, the EC should start a cleansing work on the present voters list, which we have pointed out that there are about 4.34 lakh fraudulent voters," said Chennithala.

Incidentally it was Chennithala who had approached the Kerala High Court seeking its intervention to ensure that no double voting takes place as in the list there are 4.34 lakh voters falling under that category.

"I wish to thank the High Court and the EC that they took adequate steps to prevent double voting. In my own constituency we had identified 2800 double voters and due to the strong vigil that was maintained, not a single double vote was cast. So it's now the duty of the EC to start cleaning of the voters list," added Chennithala.

--IANS

Updated : 7 April 2021 8:00 AM GMT
