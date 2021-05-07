Covid patient taken to hospital on bike, probe ordered

Thiruvananthapuram: Authorities in Kerala on Friday ordered a probe after a video clip showing a Covid patient sandwiched between two persons in PPE kits being taken to hospital from a domiciliary Covid care centre on a two-wheeler was aired on TV channels.

The incident occurred on Friday morning at the Punnapara domiciliary Covid care centre in Alappuzha.

Alappuzha district collector A. Alexander said he has ordered a probe into this incident and "such a thing should have definitely not occurred".

Alappuzha district medical officer L. Anithakumari said this particular domiciliary centre is meant for people who test Covid positive but have no proper facilities required during the quarantine period, at their home.

"This is a centre which is managed by the local village council and doctor's are only on call. This centre gets help from Covid volunteers. The truth of the matter is none of us were informed... we did not even know about this incident. When I saw it on TV channels, I found out what happened," said Anithakumari.

Officials have been told that the patient was taken to hospital on a a two-wheeler as the ambulance driver was unavailable for a while.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the condition of the patient who was moved to the General Hospital in Alappuzha is stable.

—IANS