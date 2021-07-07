COVID: Local Self Govt Institutions in Kerala recategorized based on average weekly test positivity rates

Kerala: The Disaster Management Department (COVID-19) of the Government of Kerala has issued an order for the re-categorization of the state's Local Self Government Institutions (LSGI's) on the basis of average weekly Test Positivity rates (TPR).





"As part of the COVID-19 containment activities, the LSGI's in the state were categorized based on the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) and certain relaxations on lockdown were extended to the areas where the Test Positivity Rate is less and special intensified stringent restrictions were implemented in areas where TPR is high," states the order.





The order read, "After assessing the current situation of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the State, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairman of the State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, in exercise of the powers under Sec 20(3) of the Disaster Management Act-2005, hereby re-categorize the Local Self Government Institutions, on the basis of 7-day average TPR from July 8 for implementation of restrictions by the enforcing authorities."





As per the additional guidelines, exemptions and restrictions already applicable to the respective category areas will continue.





The order further read, all public offices, PSUs, companies, commissions, corporations, autonomous organizations will function at 100 per cent strength in Category 'A' and 'B' areas and with up to 50 per cent strength in Category 'C' areas.





"In the 'A' and 'B' category areas, hotels and restaurants are allowed to function till 9:30 PM for taking away and home delivery of food. In the same areas, gyms and indoor sports are allowed to function in non-AC halls/spaces with adequate ventilation, restricting to a maximum of 20 persons at a time," state the guidelines.





The guidelines state that accommodation units in the 'A' and 'B' category areas under the Tourism Sector are allowed to function adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Department of Health, Government of India and the operational guidelines of the Department of Tourism, Government of India. The staff working in these places must have been vaccinated at least once and guests must either have proof of one dose of COVID vaccination or a RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours.





"Saturday, July 10, 2021 will be a holiday to banks and other financial institutions and there will be complete lockdown on July 10 and July 11, 2021," stated the order. (ANI)



