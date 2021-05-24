Former Congress woman leader to join NCP in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Mahila Congress' former chief, Lathika Subhash, who tonsured her head in the premises of the state party headquarters after being denied ticket to contest the April 6 elections, on Sunday said that she is all set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Addressing reporters at her Ettumanoor home, she said that she had already spoken to the NCP's Kerala President P.C. Chacko, who had also quit the Congress in March this year, and is working out the modalities for her entry into the party.

"I have already spoken to P.C. Chacko, the state President of the NCP, regarding my joining that party. I have known him since my student days and have high respect and regards for him. NCP is a political party with a Congress tradition and hence I will not be having much problem here," she said.

Subhash was expelled from the Congress after her open revolt and had contested as an independent candidate at her home turf of Ettumanoor, garnering 7,600 votes and leading to the defeat of the party-led United Democratic Front candidate, Prince Lukose of the Kerala Congress-Joseph. Incidentally, senior state Congress leaders had told her that she could not be accommodated in that constituency as the party had allotted the seat to its alliance partner.

With the NCP being an ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front and the party having a ministerial berth, more Congressmen could follow her footsteps.

--IANS