Congress seeks removal of Lakshadweep administrator over his 'undemocratic' measures in Island

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the newly-appointed Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel to be immediately called back as the people of the island are being subjected to his undemocratic measures.

"After the appointment of the new Administrator in the island, breaking the convention of IAS officers to the post, the people of Lakshadweep are being subjected to many undemocratic measures against which a huge resentment is growing in the island," Satheesan wrote in the letter.

"The new Administrator has interfered in the powers of District Panchayat, the only representative body of the people. In an island where there are nominal violations of the rules, the Administrator has invoked Goonda act which we feel is to suppress the voice of the people," the leader added.

He also mentioned that the mishandling of COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted in creating a health crisis in the island.

The letter added that such actions are provoking the people of the island and their religious sentiments will cause tremendous damage to peace and tranquility in the island. (ANI)