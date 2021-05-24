First session of 15th Kerala Assembly begins

Top
 The Hawk |  24 May 2021 5:08 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram: The first session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly began here on Monday, under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Soon after the proceedings began at 9 AM, the swearing in of the new MLAs of the 140-member House commenced.

The legislators were being called as per the alphabetical order to take oath before Pro Tem Speaker PTA Rahim, the Kunnamangalam MLA, who was recently elected to the position.

The election of the new Speaker of the 140-member- strong assembly would be held on Tuesday.

The second consecutive CPI(M)-led LDF government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in on May 20 at the Central Stadium here.

—PTI

Updated : 24 May 2021 5:08 AM GMT
Tags:    15th Kerala Legislative Assembly   

The Hawk


