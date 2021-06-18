No need to replace Yediyurappa as CM, say supporters

Bengaluru: Voicing the sentiments of the pro-B. S. Yediyurappa camp, Karnataka mines and geology minister Murugesh R. Nirani said on Thursday that there was no need to change the leadership in the state and the on-going meetings by BJP in-charge Arun Singh were not about discussing leadership change in the state.





Nirani told reporters that there was no confusion over the continuation of Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister for the next two years.





In response to a question, Nirani said that he had never tried to give an impression that he was the next Chief Minister and person to replace Yediyurappa. "My name was brought up by the media and not by me. I have nowhere said that I would be replacing Yediyurappa anytime soon," he said.





The minister reiterated that Karnataka BJP in-charge Singh had come to take stock of party programmes and discuss with the MLAs and party leaders ways to retain Karnataka in the 2023 polls.





The Karnataka CM's political secretary, M. P. Renukacharya said there was no one to replace Yediyurappa at this juncture. "Yediyurappa has aged but his heart and mind are still young, so he can continue to work for the welfare of the people as long as he wishes," he said.





—IANS

