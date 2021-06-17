Good work of Yediyurappa govt need not be endorsed every time: Arun Singh

Bengaluru: The BJPs Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said on Wednesday that he does not need to give certificates every time about how well the state government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is functioning in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and other important issues.

Singh made this remark even before kick-starting the several meetings lined up during his three-day visit to the southern state starting Wednesday.

The statement assumes significance as a section of BJP leaders have been strongly objecting to the style of functioning of Yediyurappa and his youngest son, B.Y. Vijayendra, who is also the party's state unit vice-president.



Singh, who arrived in Bengaluru late on Wednesday afternoon, told reporters that he has come here to further strengthen the party apparatus and take stock of the government's performance in tackling the pandemic in the state.

"I don't have to repeatedly endorse how best our government in Karnataka led by Yediyurappa is functioning. Yediyurappa is working hard to tackle the pandemic," he said in response to a question about any possibility of a change in leadership in the state.

He asserted that all the BJP party workers, ministers and legislators are united, and there are no differences of any kind in the state.

Launching an attack on opposition Congress and JD(S), Singh said that the Congress' achievement in tackling Covid across the country is not even worth mentioning, and less said the better about the JD(S) which is already in quarantine in Karnataka.

The BJP leader said that he has come to Karnataka to give a message to all the MLAs and party workers to work hard in their respective constituencies, take the party's work forward and spread the word about the good works being carried out by the state government.

"In a series of meetings starting today (Wednesday), we will review the works as part of the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' (service is organisation) programme and see how we can take it forward," Singh said.

