Sleaze CD: Probe on, arrest always second part, says K'taka DGP

Bangalore: Responding to media queries on the 'Sleaze CD' case, Sood said: "The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing into this (Sleaze CD) case is investigating yet. Once the police lay hands on conclusive evidence, no accused can run away."

Arrest in any case always comes after investigation is completed, he added.

The state police chief also rebutted claims that there was contempt of judiciary in this case. "Where was the contempt? The SIT is doing its job. Investigation is a step by step process and it certainly takes its time. Till then, one must have patience," he said.

According to him, there was no pressure from any quarter in this case. "The SIT is doing its duty diligently. Simply raising fingers at them won't do good to anyone," he said.

Meanwhile, former minister and accused Ramesh Jarkiholi's lawyer Shyam Sundar told reporters that his client would not be appearing before the SIT now as he was not keeping well.

"We have informed this to the SIT and the SIT has confirmed that they would issue another notice to appear before them again in a day or two and my client, along with us (legal team), will be present on the next date," he said.

In response to a question if Jarkiholi was scared of arrest, the lawyer asked what is there to be scared of?

"The SIT is not laying traps here, when a party is co-operating, the question of arrest does not arise. The police is authorised to arrest anyone from anyplace. It need not be from their office alone," he said.

—IANS