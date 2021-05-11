Top
Oxygen Express with 120MT of LMO reaches Bengaluru

 The Hawk |  11 May 2021 5:49 AM GMT

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Oxygen Express with six containers of medical oxygen has arrived in the Karnataka capital from Jharkhand to provide relief.

In a tweet, Goyal said, "In order to provide relief to Covid-19 patients, Oxygen Express from Tatanagar has reached Bengaluru via Green corridor, with six containers of medical Oxygen."

He also attached a video of the Oxygen Express entering the Bengaluru station with 120 MT of Oxygen.

—IANS

Updated : 11 May 2021 5:49 AM GMT
The Hawk


