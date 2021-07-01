Officials in Karnataka's Yadgir undertake COVID-19 vaccination at farms, worksites

Yadgir (Karnataka): In its fight against the COVID-19 and to get more and more people vaccinated, the District Health Officer of Yadgir district of Karnataka have collected details of people registered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from the Gram Panchayat office and started going to fields and worksites to administer the vaccines.





Indumati Patil, District Health Officer of Yadgir said, "We are trying to find people in the villages as they are avoiding us. We collected details of people registered under the (MGNREGS) Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme from the Gram Panchayat office and started going to farm fields and work sites."





The authorities are making huge efforts to get more and more people vaccinated but people are hesitant to take the vaccine doses due to misconceptions and wrong information.





In Kanchugaranahalli village of Yadgir district when people saw ASHA workers and health workers they closed the doors of their homes and did not come out to take the vaccine.





People with a lack of adequate knowledge about the vaccine turned away when health department officials and Asha workers come to the villages.





"Due to the lack of knowledge and prejudices people in the rural areas of Yadagiri are not taking the vaccine and tries to avoid Asha workers and the health officials when they go to villages give the vaccine," said Indumati Patil.





Many villagers blocked the ways of the health workers so that they can't reach their villages.





"Few people run away by thinking that we may give jab forcefully to them. With the help of few people is becoming a little easy for us to find the people and let us know about the benefits of the vaccine and give them jab," she added.





Yadgir is among the backward districts of Karnataka which have suffered due to COVID-19 infections. There are around 123-gram Panchayats which includes more than 515 villages.





The district has reported 27,417 COVID cases so far and 206 deaths till date. It has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 3,02,902 people with a lot of difficulties. (ANI)



