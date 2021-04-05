Fire breaks out at Mangaluru's Pachchanady

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A massive fire broke out at a dumping site in Mangaluru's Pachchanady area on Monday.

Meanwhile, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a fire fighting operation is underway.

However, more details about casualties are awaited.

The fire broke out on Sunday late at night.

Earlier, a fire broke out at Dahisar Jumbo COVID-19 Centre in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. A least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, however, no casualties were reported.

Around 50 patients were being treated at the centre when the fire broke out and all of them have been rescued. The blaze has been brought under control. (ANI)