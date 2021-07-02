K'taka man dupes businessmen after claiming to be minister's close aide

Bengaluru: Bengaluru central crime branch police have arrested a 35-year-old resident of Bellary district for allegedly duping several businessmen and contractors after claiming to be a close aide of Karnataka social welfare minister, B. Sreeramulu and Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra.





According to the police, the person was arrested on Thursday and has been identified as Rajanna aka Raju.





An audio clip went viral among the political circles, in which the accused repeatedly takes the name of Vijayendra claiming that a high profile contract can be granted only if Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra gives green signal and that green signal comes with price, after which the accused demands hefty sum from the businessman.





This audio clip reached Vijayendra, who has already come under the scanner after kickback allegations were levelled against him by some of his own party men.





A senior police officer told reporters that Vijayendra lodged a complaint with regard to this about three days ago and the accused was picked up from the Chalukya Hotel, which is located near the Vidhana Soudha and Chief Minister's official residence, besides several ministers' bungalows are also in the vicinity.





The police added that Vijayendra in his complaint told that neither he knew the accused (Rajanna) nor had anything to do with him. He requested the police to take necessary action against all those involved.





The police have recovered several photographs of the accused with Karnataka social welfare minister B. Sreeramulu but the police is yet to ascertain what kind of relationship the accused shared with the minister.





The police added that Vijayendra, who is also the BJP state unit vice president, had submitted three audio clips of Rajanna's telephone conversation with the individuals who had allegedly paid him up for lobbying. "In all these audio recordings, he has used Vijayendra's name," said the police.





The police have registered a case and investigation is on.





