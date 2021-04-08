Top
 The Hawk |  8 April 2021 5:11 AM GMT

Karnataka: Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.3 crore at Mangaluru airport
Mangaluru: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday busted three separate cases of gold smuggling and seized 2.8 kg of gold worth Rs 1.3 crore from three passengers.

The arrested have been identified as Muhamad Ashraf, Rajeesh and Mohammad Kalanad, a customs release read.

Ashraf, who had arrived from Sharjah, was found with a gold compound concealed under his feet, it said.

The other person Rajeesh, who arrived by a GoAir flight, was found with gold concealed in four capsules in compound form in his rectum, the release read.

—PTI

Updated : 8 April 2021 5:11 AM GMT
Tags:    Karnataka   Mangaluru Airport   Mangaluru International Airport   Muhamad Ashraf   Rajeesh   Mohammad Kalanad   

