Karnataka: Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.3 crore at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday busted three separate cases of gold smuggling and seized 2.8 kg of gold worth Rs 1.3 crore from three passengers.

The arrested have been identified as Muhamad Ashraf, Rajeesh and Mohammad Kalanad, a customs release read.

Ashraf, who had arrived from Sharjah, was found with a gold compound concealed under his feet, it said.

The other person Rajeesh, who arrived by a GoAir flight, was found with gold concealed in four capsules in compound form in his rectum, the release read.

