Karnataka logs 2,848 new Covid cases, 67 deaths

Bengaluru: Reflecting a declining trend of the pandemic's second wave, 2,848 new Covid cases were logged across Karnataka, with 67 deaths in a day, said the state health bulletin on Monday.





"With 2,848 positive cases on Sunday, the state's Covid tally increased to 28,56,491, including 41,996 active cases, while 27,79,038 recovered, with 5,631 patients discharged during the last 24 hours," said the bulletin.





As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 520 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 12,16,181, including 15,395 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,85,110, with 3,136 patients discharged during the day.





Following Bengaluru, 383 new cases were reported on Sunday from Hassan, 371 from Mysuru and 265 from Dakshina Kannada districts across the state.





The virus claimed 67 lives, including 12 in Dakshina Kannada, 9 in Ballari and 7 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 35,434 since the pandemic broke out in March last year.





Out of 1,46,575 tests conducted across the state during the day, 21,389 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,25,186 through RT-PCR method.





Positivity rate was 1.94 per cent and case fatality rate 2.35 per cent across the state on Sunday.





Meanwhile, 2,97,034 people, including 1,28,983 above 45 years and 1,61,996 in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.





"Cumulatively, 2,40,91,357 beneficiaries, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.





