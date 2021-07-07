Karnataka to develop 46 heritage places of Kempegowda era

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed that 46 heritage places belonging to the Kempegowda era, which has been identified in three circuits, must be developed keeping tourism potential in view.





According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), an action plan of Rs 223 crore was prepared regarding the heritage places.





During a review meeting of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Development Board, the Chief Minister said a conceptual plan report has been prepared to develop historical places in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagar, Chikballapur and Tumakur districts.





"A plan has been prepared to develop Magadi circuit at a cost of Rs 132 crore, Rs 47 crore for Bengaluru circuit, and Rs 44 crore for Nandi circuit," the Chief Minister said in a statement.





Work on the founder of Bengaluru-Kempegowda's 108 feet bronze statue at a cost of Rs 64 crore near Bengaluru International Airport is in progress.





A theme park around the statue is in the planning stage, the statement read.





Further, the land acquisition process to develop the samadhi of Kempegowda in Kempapura village, Ramanagara district is in the final phase.





The concept plan is in progress, and the plan will be implemented at a cost of 32 crore.





The Chief Minister instructed officials to systematically plan the rehabilitation, road development and other basic infrastructure works for the benefit of 46 families which will lose land due to the project.





He also directed to prepare a plan to develop forts, lakes, and heritage places belonging to Kempegowdas period into tourist spots in collaboration with Tourism, Minor Irrigation, BBMP, PWD, Forest and other departments. (ANI)



