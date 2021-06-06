Karnataka: Dr Bagdi Gahum transferred, posted as Mysuru Deputy Commissioner

Bengaluru: Additional Commissioner for Commercials Taxes for Bengaluru Dr Bagdi Gahum has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner for Karnataka's Mysuru with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Karnataka government on Saturday, P Rajendra Cholan, posted as Managing Director at BESCOM, Bengaluru with concurrent charge in the post of Special Commissioner (Health and IT) BBMP.

"Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, the Deputy Commissioner of the Mysuru District, Mysuru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments," the notification said.

Moreover, Commissioner of the Mysuru City Corporation Shilpa Nag has also been transferred with immediate effect and has been posted until further orders as Director (e-Governance) Rural Development And Panchayati Raj (RDAPR). (ANI)