Karnataka Deputy CM inaugurates 100-bed paediatric ICU in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force head CN Ashwathanarayan on Tuesday dedicated the expanded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of 100 beds set up under Corporate Social Resposibility (CSR) funding to support COVID-19 treatment at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Bengaluru.





Ashwathanarayan, while speaking at the occasion, said that the PICU facility expanded at a cost of Rs 1.32 crores facilitates lifesaving care to infants and children affected by COVID-19.





"The unit is equipped with critical medical equipment which includes PICU cots, oxygenated beds, ventilators, high flow nasal cannula machines and multi-para monitors," the Deputy CM said.





"This makes quality healthcare accessible and affordable for COVID-infected infants and children belonging to underserved communities," he added.





In a tweet, the minister appreciated Cognizant Foundation for mobilising over Rs 12 crore to provide critical care, vaccinations for differently-abled and access to digital learning during the pandemic. "CSR contributions by organisations are strengthening our fight against COVID-19, he said.





Chairman of Cognizant India Rajesh Nambiar said, "This pediatric ward will ensure the most vulnerable receive timely care and attention and informed that the company mobilised over Rs 12 crore to provide critical care, vaccinations for differently-abled and access to digital learning during the pandemic."





"During the anticipated third wave, IGICH is expected to lead the response to save lives of children. I thank Cognizant Foundation and its partner, People to People Health Foundation, for responding to this call for help and strengthening the pediatric COVID care unit," said IGICH Director Dr Sanjay KS. (ANI)



