Top
Home > State News > Other States > Karnataka > Karnataka CM recalls Dr. Ambedkars contributions to society

Karnataka CM recalls Dr. Ambedkar's contributions to society

 The Hawk |  14 April 2021 7:25 AM GMT

Karnataka CM recalls Dr. Ambedkars contributions to society
X

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to the architect of India's Constitution.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled Dr. Ambedkar's relentless fight for the rights of the deprived social classes.

"Apart from promoting freedom, and equality in society, Dr. Ambedkar's contribution to nation-building is historic," the Chief Minister stated.

State Social Welfare Minister Sriramulu, and several high ranking officials joined the Chief Minister in offering tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.

--IANS

Updated : 14 April 2021 7:25 AM GMT
Tags:    Karnataka   Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa   Dr. Ambedkar   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X