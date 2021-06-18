Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad alleges phone-tapping, conspiracy to frame him

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, who has conveyed his concerns to BJP high command about Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's style of running the government, on Thursday alleged that his phone was being tapped and his movement is being monitored.





Bellad, who is said to be from the faction of the party that is seeking Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's replacement, alleged that some 'big hands' are behind the strategic calls and requested a probe into the "unknown calls" and sought security.





"I have noticed that when I go to someplace all of a sudden some people follow me there, how are they coming, how do they get to know about my movement. All these things make me feel that my phone has been tapped and it is being monitored." the BJP leader told media.





"A few days ago when I returned a call that I had missed. The person on the other end said his name was Yuvraj Swamy and wanted to speak to me about political developments and my name being heard in it. As I couldn't recognize who he was, I had disconnected. Again after few days, he called claiming that he was unnecessarily put in jail and was in hospital now," Bellad said adding that he feels there is a "strategy behind these calls".





He further informed that he has submitted a letter to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Home Minister and Inspector General of Police (IGP) seeking an inquiry and action, and also sought security.





Claiming 'big hands' behind the strategic calls, BJP MP said, "Despite my father Chandrakant Bellad being a five-time MLA, his political life was without a black mark. As his son, I'm also following in his footsteps. No one can find any fault in me."





"I feel attempts are being made to fix me by making such people call and talk to me. There are big hands behind it," he added.





Bellad is among the leader who recently visited Delhi, reportedly to meet national party leaders to convey their grievances over Yediyurappa's style of running the government. (ANI)



