Karnataka: CDS General Bipin Rawat visits Naval Base in Karwar, briefed about Project Seabird

"CDS General Bipin Rawat visited Karwar Naval Base today, April 5, 2021. The General was received by Vice Admiral, R Hari Kumar, CinC #WNC and was briefed on the progress of Project Seabird and the plan for future infrastructure. The CDS also interacted with officers and sailors in the station," tweeted PRO Defence, Mumbai.

INS Kadamba is an Indian Navy base located near Karwar in Karnataka. The first phase of construction of the base, code-named Project Seabird, was completed in 2005. Development of Phase II commenced in 2011. INS Kadamba is currently the third-largest Indian naval base, and is expected to become the largest naval base in the eastern hemisphere after completion of expansion Phase II.

On August 1, 2002, the Government of India had accorded its approval in 1995 for the execution of the first phase of the Project Seabird at a revised completion cost of Rs. 1294.41 crore.

The project completed by 2005. The project would enable 10 ships and 10-yard crafts for refit and maintenance. (ANI)