Railways brings another 349 tonnes more oxygen to Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Indian Railways ferried 349 MT more of medical oxygen to Covid-hit Karnataka from Jharkhand and Gujarat, an official said on Sunday.

The ninth Oxygen Express brought 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from Jharkhand's Tatanagar, a South Western Railway (SWR) zone official said, while the seventh and eighth freight trains to the state brought 120 tonnes from Tatatnagar and 109 tonnes from Gujarat's Jamnagar on Saturday night.

So far, 1,062MT oxygen have been supplied to Karnataka since May 11 from Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha, the official said.

--IANS