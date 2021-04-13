Holy month of Ramazan to begin from Wednesday

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal committee in Bengaluru on Monday announced that the Ramazan will begin on Wednesday (April 14) as the moon was not sighted across the country on Monday.

"The moon was not sighted in the city of Bengaluru and other districts like Belgaum, Hubli, and Mysuru," the Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal committee said.

"The same information of not sighting the moon has also been received from Delhi, Bhopal, Mumbai, Gujarat, Allahabad and other places. Therefore respected Ulemas have unanimously decided that the first day of Ramazan will be on Wednesday," the committee said.

Ramazan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by people belonging to the Muslim community all around the world.

It is considered to be the holy month of fasting and praying, and of engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged.

The celebration is all about the breaking of the dawn-to-dusk fast and is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal (the 10th month). It comes approximately 11 days earlier than the one the previous year when following the Gregorian (solar) calendar. (ANI)