Recoveries from Covid cross 26-lakh mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru: With 10,685 patients discharged during the day, recoveries from Covid crossed the 26-lakh mark in Karnataka, while 138 died due to the virus, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.





"Recoveries shot up to 26,10,157, with 10,685 patients discharged across the state in the last 24 hours, while 5,983 positive cases on Wednesday increased Covid tally to 27,90,338, including 1,46,726 active cases," said the bulletin.





As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 1,209 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 12,01,963, including 78,943 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,07,648, with 1,510 discharged in the day.





With 138 succumbing to the infection, including 26 in Mysuru, 17 in Bengaluru and 11 each in Dakshina Kannada and Davengere districts, the state's death toll increased to 33,434 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.





Out of 1,58,442 tests conducted across the state during the day, 42,640 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,15,802 through RT-PCR method.





Positivity rate dipped to 3.77 per cent and case fatality rate was 2.30 per cent across the state on Wednesday.





Meanwhile, 1,46,236 people, including 57,663 above 45 years and 81,743 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.





"Cumulatively, 1,78,01,556 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.





