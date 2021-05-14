New Covid Cases Decline To 35,297 In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Reversing over the month-long trend, new Covid cases in Karnataka declined to 35,297 in a day, while deaths due to the infection reduced to 344 during the day, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

"Against 39,998 positive cases on Tuesday, new cases registered on Wednesday declined to 35,297, taking the state's Covid tally of cases to 20,88,488, including 5,93,078 active cases, while recoveries rose to 14,74,678, with 34,057 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 15,191 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally of cases to 10,14,996, including 3,59,565 active cases, while 6,46,305 recovered, with 16,084 discharged during the day.

Deaths due to the infection also declined to 344 in the last 24 hours from 517 on Wednesday across the state, taking its death toll to 20,712, while 161 patients succumbed to the virus in Bengaluru, taking its toll to 9,125 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts where positive cases were above 1,000 are 1,865 in Ballari, 1,798 in Tumakur, 1,260 in Mysuru, 1,153 in Mandya and 1,079 in Bengaluru Rural, with the rest spread in the remaining 25 districts across the state.

Out of 1,27,668 tests conducted across the state during the day, 10,311 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,17,357 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate marginally dipped to 29.64 per cent and case fatality rate to 0.97 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 68,658 people, including 37,724 above 45 years of age and 24,135 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,09,76,189 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers, frontline warriors and senior citizens above 60 years of age received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

