Active Covid cases cross 39,000-mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Continuing its upward trend, 4,553 new Covid cases in a day shot up active cases to 39,092 across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin.

"With 4,553 new cases registered on Saturday, the state's Covid tally rose to 10,15,155, including 39,092 active cases, while 9,63,419 have recovered after treatment, with 2,060 during the last 24 hours," said the bulletin on Sunday.

Of the 15 lives lost to the pandemic, eight were in Bengaluru, three in Kalaburagi, two in Mysuru and one in Tumakur, taking the state's death toll to 12,625 since the pandemic broke in mid-March 2020.

As the epi-centre of the infection, Bengaluru reported 2,787 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 4,47,031, including 28,098 active cases, while recoveries increased to 4,14,283, with 1,225 discharged during the day.

Of the 331 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 158 are in Bengaluru, 32 in Kalaburagi, 24 in Mysuru, 23 in Bidar, 16 in Tumakur and 13 in Dakshina Kannada district.

Out of 1,19,881 tests conducted during the day, 8,021 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,11,860 through RT-PCR method across the state.

Positivity rate remained high at 3.79 per cent while case fatality rate was at 0.32 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 15,106 people were vaccinated during the day, including 5,849 senior citizens, 9,021 above 45 years of age and the remaining were healthcare workers and frontline warriors.

Cumulatively, 43,55,893 people have received the jab since the vaccine drive was launched across the southern state on January 16.

